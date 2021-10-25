The Chrysler brand might be hanging by a thread, but the Pacifica remains a strong seller. We had a 2022 preview of the standard minivan back in September, but now we have some insight into additional changes and pricing for the 2022 Pacifica Hybrid.

As is often the case with new model-year vehicles, there are price increases across the board. However, with the increase comes fewer variations in options and equipment, according to MoparInsiders. By that, we mean a lot fewer – from 3,550 different combinations to just 53. That's accomplished through the consolidation of features and packages, including some items listed as standard that were previously optional.

Consolidation means less customization, but the Pacifica still has plenty of creature comforts. For all models, a rear-seat reminder is new for 2022, and the minivan also gets a new air filtration system that reportedly clears 95 percent of particles, allergens, and other cruddy things from the cabin. The entry-level Touring L gets the Safety Sphere Group of driver assists as standard, but loses the standard roof rack and window shades. Mid-level Limited models also get standard driver assists as well as the Premium Group, while the range-topping Pinnacle gains Amazon FireTV.

The changes do come at a cost. MoparInsiders says the Pacifica Hybrid Touring L starts at $46,760. The midrange Pacifica Hybrid Limited has a starting MSRP of $50,660. Going all-out for the Pacifica Hybrid Pinnacle will set you back $54,940 to start. None of these figures include a destination charge of $1,495. All models are front-wheel-drive only, using Chrysler's 3.6-liter hybrid V6 connected to an automatic transmission driving the front wheels.

It's important to note that these figures aren't official. Motor1.com contacted Chrysler to verify the pricing, and we will jump in with an update when we receive a response.