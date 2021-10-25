New spy shots show the 2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron continuing to wear a full-body camouflage wrap. However, we doubt the crossover’s styling will stray far from the design language introduced on the Q4 E-Tron earlier this year. These fresh photos provide a closer look at the new model, though we find few new details. The coverings don’t hide anything too scandalous, as the new Q6 E-Tron should check all the boxes of your traditional crossover.

The Audi EV will wear a unique design, though its underpinnings won’t be so exclusive. It will ride on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture co-developed by Audi and Porsche, as the platform will also underpin the fully electric Porsche Macan. Depending on the testing cycle, PPE models can offer around 500 kilometers (310 miles) of range, with a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive layout as the base configuration, which the Q6 will likely follow. A dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup will be optional – hello Quattro.

Gallery: 2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron Spy Photos

The PPE platform could allow the Q6 to offer an 800-volt electrical system that’s compatible with 350-kilowatt fast-charging. It looks like Audi could offer the Q6 with a pair of charging ports – one on each rear fender. The high-performance RS variant could deliver around 590 hp (439 kW); however, horsepower and torque figures are still under wraps. Customers should expect several different outputs with varying ranges to be available.

Audi Q6 E-Tron models should start rolling off the company’s Ingolstadt assembly lines sometime next year, likely arriving in the US as a 2023 model. The boxy Q6 won’t be the only variant, though, as a sleeker Sportback body style is expected to debut in 2023, giving the crossover’s boxy proportions a sporty makeover. Audi has plans to offer 20 all-electric models by the middle of the decade, with a majority of its lineup being hybrids by that time, too.