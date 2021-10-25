(Miami, Florida) – October 25, 2021 – Motorsport Network announced today that they have acquired Autoblog Argentina, the country’s most widely-read automotive news site. The Autoblog Argentina site will migrate to the Motorsport Network platform and will be known as Motor1.com Argentina. Motorsport Network also announced the launch of InsideEVs Argentina, part of the Inside EV flagship digital property covering electric vehicle news.

Motor1.com Argentina will deliver geo-targeted news to the Spanish-speaking audience across Latin America, focusing on new and used cars for buyers and enthusiasts, with content that includes news, reviews, buying guides and pricing, as well as premium videos. InsideEVs Argentina will focus on providing news of the day about electric vehicles, as well as in-depth coverage examining the how, what, and why of these vehicles.

Filippo Salza, Chief Digital Officer at Motorsport Network, commented: "Argentina represents one of the largest car markets in South America. Motor1.com is already one of the leading websites when it comes to news reporting for the automotive industry, and the acquisition of Autoblog Argentina and the resulting launch of the Motor1.com and InsideEVs Argentina editions support Motorsport Network’s global business strategy and expansion into new markets for the global automotive industry.”

Carlos Cristófalo, founder of Autoblog Argentina and the new director of Motor1.com Argentina added: "We are very excited to become part of the Motorsport Network portfolio and the Motor1.com family, in addition to launching Inside EVs Argentina, which will provide a local focus about what’s trending when it comes to mobility. The talented team behind the very successful Autoblog Argentina will continue working under these new platforms to bring to the readers new and exciting ways to understand the evolving automotive industry, with a particular focus on the local market.”