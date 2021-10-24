They were the norm before but there's not a lot of them available in the new car market anymore. We're talking about the American two-door SUV, and for some, it would be nice to have more choices. Sure, there's the Wrangler and Bronco, but we're all for variety, right?

Back then, there were SUVs such as the Dodge Ramcharger, the full-sized Ford Bronco, and, of course, the Chevrolet K5 Blazer. It's safe to say that most of us have a soft spot for the Chevy, mainly because they used to be everywhere. General Motors bailed out of the full-size, two-door SUV market in 1999 when they discontinued that body style option for the Tahoe.

But the spirit of the K5 Blazer lives on in many enthusiasts. Some restore them to its former glory, while others modify them one way or another. The folks at Flat Out Autos are among them, so they built one themselves out of the previous-generation Tahoe.

If that name sounds familiar, Flat Out Autos is the same crew that built 'retrofied' Tahoes to look like the Blazers and Suburbans from the the '70s. Whether the design is a hit or a miss is up to you, but the quality of work is impressive, nonetheless. There was even a customer who bought four of the same SUVs. But Flat Out Autos reckoned there was room to build a two-door version, and that's exactly what they did.

They call it the K5 Tahoe, and it even has custom badging for good measure. Flat Out Autos said it started life as a 2018 Z71 Tahoe. After that, they took a chunk out in the middle, removed the rear doors, and made custom side windows to complete the look. The mods are easier said than done, of course, but the results are worth talking about. Not only that, the airbags are still in the right places, while the parking sensors and lane keep assist still function as advertised.

This K5 Tahoe will be on display at the upcoming SEMA Show. If you're in the area by the first weekend of November, perhaps you can check it out for yourself.