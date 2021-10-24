Let’s face it, local car dealer commercials are a mixed bag at best. Whether you're berated by screaming salespeople during radio commercials or distracted during the football game, car dealership commercials always seem to get in the way. These days there is a growing homogeneity in the way these commercials are created which makes things even more annoying. Thankfully John Oliver and the team at Last Week Tonight, partnered with one lucky Ford dealer to produce a unique and impactful commercial.

The commercial is a stark departure from the loud goofy openings we’ve grown to expect from car dealership commercials. Instead, we open in a quiet kitchen with dialogue from a couple having a discussion about their relationship. The name of the car dealership, Zumbrota Ford, is shamelessly plugged into the intense conversation as they discuss their recent car purchase. Just as things start to get too intense, the scene cuts away to the car dealership where viewers a greeted by a more familiar car dealership commercial experience.

In this age of constant distraction, it's difficult to stand out and reach customers. That’s why this completely new take on car commercials is good enough to feature on a news segment for a show like Last Week Tonight where viewer entertainment is a top priority.

This ad also brings up the critical point of purchasing a car that fits your lifestyle. Maybe a minivan isn’t what a family of two needs and instead you could look into a car you both enjoy. Also, make sure you double-check your measurements of your car and the garage before signing the paperwork. Many dealers will even let you test fit your new vehicle at home so you don’t need to blame your architect.