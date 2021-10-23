One of the hotly anticipated performance models from BMW is the M2 Coupe. While the M240i xDrive already has a pretty potent straight-six turbo, there's nothing wrong with a little more horsepower. That said, expectations are high for the next-gen M2.

However, there is a report from a forum that mentions the horsepower figure of the compact M coupe. Not only that, there are also several details mentioned such as the production length, a few more specifications, and other features. The post also says something about the X M crossover that will likely be part of the X8 family down the line.

Let's first turn our attention to the M2. Per the item from Bimmerpost, the M2 Coupe will have 455 horsepower (335 kilowatts) from its 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, inline-six engine. If that's true, it will have even more power than the most potent version of the current M2, the M2 CS. For reference, the limited-run M2 CS 444 horsepower (331 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque. We can expect even more from the Competition version of the future M2 Coupe.

Bimmerpost also claims that the M2 will be rear-wheel drive unlike the M240i. However, there is no mention if xDrive all-wheel drive will be an option. Given BMW's positioning of the 2 Series Coupe as a “purer” driver's car, it might be rear-wheel drive only. That said, don't count out the possibility of having an all-wheel drive system with two-wheel drive mode. And here's another bit of info that will please the purists, there will still be a manual version.

Other noteworthy bits of info from the post? Its production is expected to start by December 2022 and last all the way up to July 2029. Like its lesser-powered versions, the M2 and M2 Competition will be built in the BMW San Luis Potosi line in Mexico. A carbon roof will be optional, and some of the first cars that will roll out will be part of the M division's 50th anniversary celebrations.

So, what about the M-engineered future X crossover? Reportedly dubbed the G09 XM (not sure how Citroen will feel about that), it's shaping up to be the M division's test bed for hybridized performance models. The post says it will use the S58 twin-turbo straight-six from the M3 and M4, but it will be paired with electric motors and batteries. It also said that it could have somewhere in the region of 650 horsepower (478 kilowatts). The tentative production run will span from December 2022 to November 2027.

Of course, it's all speculations and rumors for now. The only way we'll know these are fact is when BMW finally reveals these models. But either way, it will be interesting to see how the M division will move around in a time when many automakers are looking at electrification as the future norm.