Towards the end of January 2021, Jeep reveals a small price bump to the Wrangler 4xe when its configurator went online. However, that wasn't the end of that. The plug-in hybrid off-roader gets another price update in July, but that wasn't the end of the increase either.

According to Jeep's latest ordering guide obtained by CarsDirect, the American automaker employs another price bump for the 2022 model year. While the prices historically added are mostly incremental, with the latest one only amounting to a $1,005 bump, the total year-on-year increase actually amounts to around $4,635 or equivalent to a 9 percent hike.

Of note, Jeep's latest ordering guide reveals that 2022 Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4xe will start at $54,125 including destination, while the Rubicon 4xe will start at $57,825. In comparison to their initial price tags, which were $49,490 and $53,190, respectively, that's a sizable year-on-year price difference.

Moreover, CarsDirect discovered that there wasn't any change when it comes to the list of standard equipment that comes with the Wrangler 4xe. If you're planning to get a Wrangler for your trail adventures, going for the electrified model will be a huge decision to make in terms of pricing.

Of course, we'd be remiss not to mention that the Wrangler 4xe, with its pair of electric motors, is eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit, which can employ savings, especially when leasing.

Apart from the non-combustion motors, the electrified Jeep Wrangler pulls power from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, for a total output of 375 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque. In full-electric mode, the PHEV's 17-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery can provide juice up to 21 miles.