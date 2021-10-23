It goes without saying that the Ford Mustang Mach-E is a popular model with traits worthy of its acclaim. Motor1's Star Awards recipient for Best EV has already outsold the Mondeo during the first nine months of 2021, moving 15,602 units in total.

That said, Ford isn't holding back on its discounts for the electric CUV for the 2022 model year despite its popularity – at least according to incentive bulletins sent to dealers, as reported by CarsDirect.

As it turns out, a $2,500 worth of discount is already available, but there are catches that you need to know about.

According to the publication, the 2022 Mustang Mach-E discount is only limited to California and other EV-friendly places, namely Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Phoenix, Denver, Boston, New York, and others. Beyond the mentioned places, the discount is only up to $1,000.

Moreover, the discount doesn't come in the form of a rebate. The incentive is called the Ford Options Bonus Cash, which is only available when financing through Ford Credit. CarsDirect also mentioned that the deal is limited to a lease-like balloon financing choice called Ford Options Plan.

Beyond the mentioned conditions you have to meet to unlock the huge incentive, you'd be glad to know that the deal is available for all 2022 Mustang Mach-E. This includes the Mustang Mach-E GT, which, as reported by the publication, has a 28-week wait. The regular Mach-E units have a minimum of a 20-week wait.

It's worth noting that the 2022 Mustang Mach-E will have the same base price as its 2021 model, so there isn't any huge movement when it comes to outright pricing. As always, we implore you to shop around to get the best deals, especially if you live in one of the EV-friendly places mentioned above.