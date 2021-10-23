Are you looking for a capable Overlander but lack the time to build your own? Among the numerous custom Overland product offers stands the all-new AEONrv which debuted at this year’s Overland Expo West in August. This unique overlander sits right in the middle of the current field of prebuilt overlander offerings. To see if the AEONrv is right for you, the production team created a comprehensive walkaround video that’s almost 40 minutes in length.

AEON is an acronym that stands for All-season, Electric, Off-road, New, and modern RV. This clever collection of verbs is an ethos for the fledgling overland company that seeks to build an appealing overlander for the adventure-seeking enthusiast. AEON was founded by two software engineers who had a passion for Overlanding and a dream to build the perfect rig.

Gallery: AeonRV Ford Transit 350 Chassis Cab

27 Photos

The result is a Ford Transit-based overlander with some serious off-road capabilities. AEONrv is powered by Ford’s familiar twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 Ecoboost engine that sends power to all four wheels via Ford’s four-wheel-drive system. To improve off-road capabilities a new suspension system was installed along with skid plates and off-road-focused wheels and tires from BF Goodrich.

The AEONrv includes 7.7 kWh worth of lithium-ion batteries and a 700-watt solar array on the roof. This onboard power storage and generation system help power creature comforts like an AC unit, Refrigerator, counter-top electric two-burner range, and onboard lighting to name a few. There’s also onboard water storage where 66-gallons of freshwater can be stored and fed into the bathroom and kitchen areas.

So what does this comprehensive overlander build cost? The starting price for a new AEONrv is $194,500. This doesn’t include optional extras like a larger 12.8 Kilowatt-hour battery pack, a 4.75-gallon cassette toilet, and an onboard air compressor. Would you choose the AEONrv over the current crop of overland builds or would you prefer to build your own?