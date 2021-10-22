Skoda's lineup of electric cars will grow next year with the addition of the Enyaq Coupe iV. It's the sloped-roof companion to the Enyaq iV that debuted in 2020. Skoda won't unveil the new Coupe iV until sometime next year, though Skoda CEO Thomas Schäfer and Skoda Head of Design Oliver Stefani go for a drive in a camouflaged test vehicle to discuss the crossover's styling.

According to Stefani, it was an enjoyable vehicle to design as the company often focuses on family-oriented vehicles with spacious interiors. The coupe-like appearance allowed designers to give it character, like the strong shoulder line over the rear wheels, which makes for Stefani's favorite angle – the rear three-quarter. The sloping roof and big wheels accentuate the short overhangs and the car's sportier stance. However, the Skoda's unique design is mostly on the outside as the car shares its underpinnings with other EVs in VW Group's stable.

Gallery: Skoda Teases Enyaq Coupe iV Teasers

16 Photos

The Enyaq iV and Enyaq Coupe iV ride on VW Group's MEB modular electric platform, both sharing a lot with the VW ID.4. We know the model will arrive with either a 62- or 82-kilowatt-hour battery paired with one of three outputs – 132 kilowatts (177 horsepower), 150 kW (201 hp), and 195 kW (261 hp). Rear-wheel drive is standard, though all-wheel drive will be an option. Inside, drivers will look at a 5.3-inch instrument gauge screen while a larger 13-inch touchscreen infotainment display dominates the dash.

When the Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV goes on sale, it will be offered in three trims – the iV 60, the iV 80, and the iV80x. Skoda says the sleek crossover will deliver over 535 kilometers (332 miles) of range, though note that's based on the WLTP testing cycle. The new Skoda EV looks quite similar to its VW sibling, with the two sharing many carryover parts, though there will be distinct Skoda touches to help differentiate it, which we'll see next year.