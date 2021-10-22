The automotive industry is experiencing serious problems with the supply of microchips for new cars. Many automakers had to pause or slow down production at many of their plants with Skoda even stopping manufacturing in the Czech Republic until the end of the year. Despite that, another Volkswagen Group-owned brand has been enjoying record deliveries to customers in the first nine months of the year.

Lamborghini proudly announced it has achieved record sales from January to the end of September this year, with 6,902 units delivered to customers around the globe. This result represents a major 23-percent increase over the same period last year, which, in turn, was 6 percent higher than what the automaker achieved in 2019 prior to the coronavirus pandemic. With a strong order book, Lamborghini is confident it will achieve another record year of sales.

The EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) remained the most important for Lamborghini with 2,622 units delivered during the first three quarters of the year, up 17 percent compared to 2020. The Americas ranked second with 2,407 sales and an increase of 25 percent, with the Asia-Pacific region seeing 1,873 deliveries, up 28 percent over last year.

You probably won’t be too surprised to learn the Urus remained the supercar brand’s best-selling model with 4,085 deliveries over the first nine months of the year. The Huracan was second with 2,136 sales, up 28 percent over 2020, with the Aventador coming third with 681 units delivered, for which Lamborghini says represent a “stable” market performance given the model’s age.

Gallery: 2021 Lamborghini Huracan STO: First Drive

34 Photos

“The Lamborghini brand is in an extremely strong position, with a comprehensive and highly desirable model range across V10, V12, and the Urus Super SUV,“ Stephan Winkelmann, CEO and Chairman of Lamborghini, comments. “The company not only weathered the difficult climate of the last 18 months but consistently maintained its volume growth, which is testament to the strength of our product portfolio, the marque’s continuing appeal worldwide, and our business strategy and dealer network.”