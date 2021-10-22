Friends, a brand new iteration of the Gran Turismo franchise should be launched in March next year and we are already excited about it. The first in-game teasers showed amazing graphics, many customization options, and the level of attention we’ve grown to expect from the Gran Turismo title. Now, a new video is taking a look behind the scenes of the GT 7, and the car culture that is at the core of the racing game.

The video is titled The Starting Line and presents us with a short 1:50-minute interview with Kazunori Yamauchi who is the CEO of Polyphony Digital and producer of the Gran Turismo series. Yamauchi explains what car culture means to him and how it can be experienced in the new Gran Turismo 7.

Gallery: Gran Turismo 7 Trailer Screenshots

21 Photos

“The breadth of automotive culture is very broad. I think the car is one of the most beautiful industrial products. The appreciation for the beauty of their shapes is car culture. But the car is also made to be driven by a person. Controlling these high-performance machines that far exceed human limits is another part of the car culture,” Yamauchi explains.

Kaz, as the game’s lead designer is also known, is basically the guy who decides many crucial things about the Gran Turismo game. As a professional racing driver, he certainly has the best knowledge about the car’s physics and can provide the best input about how to make a better connection between a virtual car and a player. We are happy to see many of the game’s fans are also massive fans of Kaz, judging by the comments under the behind-the-scenes video.

“I really think that car culture is a very multi-faceted thing. Gran Turismo 7 is a comprehensive title and there are many different ways to play. Whether you drive fast, collect cars, design liveries in the editor, or take photos, all of these are elements of your ‘life with cars’,” Yamauchi continues.

It’s fair to say the team behind the new Gran Turismo has achieved its mission with this new video. We are now even more excited about the game, which is set to debut on March 4, 2022.