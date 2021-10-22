The 2021 SEMA Show is nearly upon us. After a very non-traditional online show in 2020, automakers are ready to invade Las Vegas with a variety of offerings for 2021 and Ford is no exception. With Bronco demand still at a fever pitch, the Blue Oval will showcase four full-sizers and two Bronco Sport models fitted with a range of Ford accessories and other aftermarket add-ons. And yes, one of them swaps tires for tank treads.

Here's a preview of the custom off-roaders Ford will have on display.

Bronco RTR Fun-Runner by RTR Vehicles

RTR is synonymous with Ford, and while this two-door Bronco Badlands looks rather mild, it rides on a highly modified suspension. Dana axles front and rear are bolted to Fox Performance Elite coilovers and a long-travel suspension kit. RTR supplies its own beadlock wheels with 37-inch tires, and there's a Ford Performance exhaust upgrade as well as a performance intake. Aside from the obvious visuals, RTR adds a soundbar, paint protection film, and door sill plates, among other things.

Bronco by BDS Suspensions

Imagined as a go-anywhere fire support vehicle, BDS Suspensions started with a Bronco Black Diamond two-door. You'll find a four-inch lift with Fox coilovers underneath, along with adjustable rear control arms, track bar, and a swaybar disconnect. Like the RTR Bronco, this truck also rides on 37-inch off-road tires but it's equipped with more search and rescue features like dual winches, custom bumpers with recovery hooks, an underhood air compressor, and lights galore. Literally topping this build is a modified hardtop for a pickup truck look.

Bronco Baja Forged by LGE-CTS Motorsports

This mild build combines modest suspension upgrades with added amenities for passengers inside. Starting with Bronco Outer Banks four-door, LGE-CTS Motorsports plugs in an ICON 3.0 suspension lift for a bit more clearance. Exterior upgrades include off-road rock lights and a tailgate folding table from Ford, Baja Forged fender flares, Baja Forged bumpers, and a spare tire carrier. Inside you'll find an onboard refrigerator, an under-floor safe, a cargo organizer, and an upgraded JBL soundbar.

2021 Bronco by Tucci Hot Rods

There's no mistaking this wild Bronco Badlands four-door for anything else. Outfitted for snow duty, Tucci Hot Rods ditches the all-terrain tires for Mattracks 88-Series quad tracks. The other mechanical items remain stock, right down to the seven-speed manual transmission. A roof rack holds a snowboard rack, and you'll also find a light bar across the front of the rack. A front winch is installed in the bumper, and retractable running boards are mounted on the sides.

2021 Bronco Sport Baja Forged by LGE-CTS Motorsports

In addition to a full-size bronco, LGE-CTS Motorsports also has a Bronco Sport Badlands for SEMA. It receives a two-inch suspension lift and an upgraded Icon suspension system with Hellwig Suspension Products sway bars front and rear. Rock sliders help protect the undercarriage, and like its bigger brother, it also gets upgraded Baja Forged bumpers and fender flares. Among other things, you'll find a winch in the front, a Ford Performance light bar on the roof, and a Borla exhaust sticking out the back.

2021 Bronco Sport by CGS Performance Products

This Bronco Sport Badlands from CGS Performance Products takes a slightly different approach to the custom Bronco / Bronco Sport scene. Instead of modifying the suspension, this build focuses more on aesthetic and performance enhancements with a cold air intake and a new cat-back exhaust for the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine under the hood. A set of custom 17-inch wheels wear all-terrain tires, and if you do want to venture off the beaten path, there are extra lights to help show the way. Fender flares, a rear spoiler, a rear seat vault, and a custom paint job round out the build.

In addition to the custom trucks, Ford will also feature numerous upgrades from Ford Performance including a front-drive unit supporting up to a 5.38:1 gearset. A wide array of chassis upgrades along with new wheels and tuning for the Bronco's 2.3-liter engine are also part of Ford's display.

The 2021 SEMA Show runs from November 2-5 in Las Vegas.