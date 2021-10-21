The National Corvette Museum is located in Bowling Green, Kentucky, across from the factory where GM builds the iconic sports car. Owners can even take delivery of their Corvette at the museum, though visitors will have something new to enjoy if they visit again anytime soon. The new Corvette Grill opened this past summer to visitors and diners alike. It replaces the Corvette Café.

The restaurant, which serves breakfast, lunch, desserts, and other treats, is accessible from within the museum or the parking lot – no NCM admission is needed to eat. It's currently open from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. However, starting November 1, the hours change to 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the same days.

Gallery: Corvette Grill

4 Photos

The restaurant's Facebook page has posted photos of the delicacies, showing off a delicious-looking selection of food. Menus items include the Blackberry Grilled cheese ($12), Peri Peri Mac and Cheese ($14), Pasta Fungi ($13), and more, including a handful of appetizers, a kids' menu, salads, and desserts. Breakfast items include biscuits and gravy ($7), a breakfast burrito ($12), and a breakfast platter ($12). There are also several adult beverages, like Lime Rock Green – a Bloody Mary twist, the Bee's Knees Martini, and more.

The Stingray Burger ($17) is the restaurant's specialty. It packs a farm on the bun – Wagyu beef, bison, elk, and wild boar – and garnishes it with smoked cheddar, arugula, bacon, and more.

The addition of the Corvette Grill only enhances the National Corvette Museum as a place for Corvette fans and car enthusiasts to visit. The museum, which opened in 1994, has on-going exhibits highlighting the Corvette's vast history, though visitors can also enjoy special exhibits, a racing simulator, and more, hitting the Corvette store before heading home with new memories and a full stomach.