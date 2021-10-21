October 21, 2015. In the fictional world of Back to the Future, that was the date Marty McFly, Doc Brown, and Jennifer arrived in Hill Valley to alter the future. With the time-traveling DeLorean running on 1.21 gigawatts of power, the trio returned to 1985 only to find their present was drastically altered. Thus goes the plot for Back to the Future II, which originally hit theaters way back in 1989.

Today is October 21, 2021. In the non-fictional world of Porsche, there's actually some real-world news involving 1.21 gigawatts of power. No, you won't be time traveling in a Taycan Turbo S, though the electric supercar does have a propensity for challenging the laws of physics with its blistering acceleration. Rather, when it comes time for a recharge, Porsche is keen to point out that 1.21 gigawatts of combined electricity is now available through the Electrify America and European Ionity charging networks.

That's not necessarily a Porsche-specific thing, but the automaker did see fit to mention it on Back to the Future day. Furthermore, the creative team sourced out a gloriously faithful replica of Doc Brown's DeLorean from the movie for a fun video and photoshoot with a Taycan. Frankly, the DeLorean steals the show with its blue time circuits and period-accurate white letter tires, but the Taycan also has a cool movie reference. Behind the wheel is none other than Mayor Goldie Wilson himself, played by actor Donald Fullilove.

No doubt he's benefitting from Porsche's 30 minutes of free charging, available on every charge stop for the first three years of Taycan ownership in the US and Canada. Considering the Taycan can recharge to 80 percent in 22 minutes, it's likely most owners will have little-to-no out-of-pocket charging costs during the period. Yes, Porsche's Back to the Future-themed announcement is really a clever bit of marketing for its electric vehicles, but you know what? This is such a well-done bit of advertising that we're cool with it.

Now, if we could somehow harness all that power, and channel it directly into the flux capacitor....