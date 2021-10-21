Mercedes-AMG will unveil the next-generation SL on Thursday, October 28, which will make for a full week of debuts. We'll also see the new Land Rover, the Corvette Z06, the next Rolls-Royce Black Badge, and the redesigned Kia Sportage – wowzers. The SL's debut announcement coincides with the company's new teaser, showing off more of the convertible's redesigned interior.

This is our second look at the cabin. Mercedes showed off the car's trick tilting infotainment screens that'll help reduce the sun's glare on it when the top is down. The latest teaser gives a wider view, though there aren't any real surprises. The dash looks symmetrical, with gorgeous air vents poking out. The driver gets a screen for the instrument cluster.

Gallery: 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Plug-In Hybrid Spy Photos

10 Photos

Details about the car's powertrain are still a mystery, though recent spy shots have provided some hints. The car has been spotted with a charger port cover on the rear bumper – the same location as the one on the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance that debuted last month. The plug-in hybrid won't pair a V8 to an electric motor. Instead, the automaker will use the brand's turbocharged 2.0-liter with some electric assist. The combined output is rumored to be 578 horsepower (425 kilowatts). The hybrid powertrain will pair with a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Mercedes also confirmed today that the new SL would be available with all-wheel drive, which will likely come from the hybrid powertrain setup. There could be other engines that'll power the model, though they're anyone's guess.

The new SL will opt for a soft convertible top, which should help it manage its weight, though the design looks more revolutionary compared to the previous-generation model. However, while the styling might be similar, the two share virtually no parts. Mercedes-AMG will host the car's digital world premiere next Thursday at 16:00 CEST (10:00 EST).