In the 2000s, BMW famously released The Hire series of short films starring Clive Owen as the ultimate driver for hire. A new ad for BMW Service tells the opposite story by showing that the iX3 is a terrible getaway car.

The ad opens with a trio of bank robbers escaping with bags of money. As they leave the building, their getaway driver in an E36 generation 3 Series pulls away without them. Instead, the group's only choice is to get into a nearby iX3.

Gallery: 2022 BMW iX3

51 Photos

However, the iX3 driver doesn't want to be part of this crime. He remains stationary even after the robbers throw fistfuls of cash at him. Then, one of the dye packs goes off in a spray of bright pink into a crook's face. The driver offers the guy a tissue to clean off. The cops then show up to bring the heist to an end.

BMW Service's message in the video description is "no matter how bizarre, funny, dangerous, or emotional, we're here to help."

BMW recently updated the iX3. The aesthetic tweaks include enlarging the grille openings and making the headlights slightly smaller. The taillights have different graphics and black surrounds. Inside, there's a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an infotainment screen that's the same size.

It retains the same powertrain. An electric motor at the rear axle makes 282 horsepower (210 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. The iX3 gets to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 6.8 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h).

The system gets power from an 80-kilowatt-hour battery (74 kWh usable) that can cover 286 miles (460 kilometers) in the WLTP test. When fast charging at 150 kW, the vehicle can regain 62 miles (100 kilometers) of range in 10 minutes.