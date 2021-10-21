According to Merriam-Webster, "capstone" can be defined as "the high point" or "crowning achievement," so it's a term that seems fitting for a range-topping trim level. It would appear Toyota has chosen this word as the name for a flagship version of its all-new Tundra, positioned above the already announced SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794 Edition, and TRD Pro.

Tim Esterdahl from YouTube channel Pickup Truck Plus SUV Talk has published an image of the Tundra Capstone reportedly taken at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas (TMMTX) in San Antonio. The photo is actually a screenshot from a video posted on Reddit that was later taken down, and it looks like the real deal rather than a photoshop.

Gallery: 2022 Toyota Tundra

123 Photos

Aside from the "Capstone" badge on the door, the Tundra appears to make more generous use of chrome, suggesting it's a step above the 1794. Speaking of badges, we can (kind of) see the "i-Force Max” logo on the hood, thus revealing the truck had a hybrid powertrain with the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 engine working with an electric motor for a combined output of 437 hp and 583 lb-ft (326 kW and 790 Nm).

It's unclear whether it will be a hybrid-only version or Toyota will also sell the Tundra Capstone with the regular gas engine. As for the body style, Tim speculates it will be exclusively a Crew Cab affair, which does make sense for the most luxurious derivative of them all. It could cost as much as $70,000 seeing as how a fully loaded TRD Pro or 1794 with the hybrid will likely cost more than $60,000.

The Capstone is still expected for the 2022 model year to take on the Ford F-150 Limited and GMC Sierra Denali. Separately from this video, a member of the Tundras forums claims to know from a Toyota dealer this version will serve as the "mack daddy" of the new fullsize pickup truck. Other forum members appear to be aware of the Capstone's existence, with one of them saying it will have an ivory/white interior. Looking closer at the image, we can see the truck's headrests and these do seem to be white.

If the Capstone is indeed coming for 2022MY, the reveal is likely a few weeks or months away. Toyota unveiled the new Tundra only a month ago, so it will probably wait a bit before coming out with the "the high point" of the lineup.