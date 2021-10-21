Which vehicle appears most frequently in horror movies? That's a question that might have only popped up in drinking sessions with your buddy – something that's part of the list of trivia you unknowingly need.

In case you haven't found the answer to that query, we now have the data, courtesy of Bristol Street Motors. Yes, someone actually wanted to find out the "spookiest" vehicle of all time based on their appearances in horror films.

Apparently, the Ford F-150 and the rest of the F-Series range till rule the realm of scary movies as it does in the regular world for the longest time.

Gallery: 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor: Review

23 Photos

To extract the data, Bristol Street Motors had to check out almost 700 vehicles from Empire Online’s 50 Best Horror Films. That's an awful lot of cars and relatively numerous movies to watch, but they did it anyway.

As it turns out, Ford F-Series trucks appeared 13 times across 50 movies – most popular of which was when Brandis drove one in Stephen King’s Maximum Overdrive. Also worth noting is that the Blue Oval trucks are popular among B-horror movies or those that have a relatively low budget.

Among the top 10 vehicles that appeared most frequently in horror movies are Ford Crown Victoria, Cadillac Fleetwood, Chevrolet C/K, Ford Custom, Ford LTD Country Squire, Volkswagen Beetle, Ford Escort, Ford Mustang, and Ford Transit, respectively.

As you can see, there are a lot of Blue Oval badges in the list above. Bristol noted that Ford vehicles appeared 113 times across all 50 movies, making it the "most horrifying automaker" of all time – or at least according to the frequency of its scary movie appearances. Chevrolet follows with 64 appearances, while Volkswagen, Dodge, Fiat, Pontiac, Toyota, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, and Honda complete the top 10, respectively.