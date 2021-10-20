The 1971 Lamborghini Countach LP 500 reconstruction is an absolutely beautiful piece of machinery. After 25,000 hours of work creating it, the company is naturally proud of the creation. A new gallery lets the automaker put the classic supercar on the track and snap some fantastic photos.

The event at a Pirelli's racetrack in Vizzola Ticino, Italy, brought together the Countach reconstruction, the person who commissioned it, and many of the suppliers that helped bring the project to fruition. This actually happened before the official debut at Villa d’Este, but Lambo waited until now to release the photos. This was one final test before handing over the unique supercar to the owner.

Gallery: Lamborghini Countach LP 500 Reconstruction On Track

18 Photos

There's still a brief opportunity to see the LP 500 in the metal. The unique vehicle is on display until November 15 at the MUDETEC Museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese. The presentation also includes a bare example of the LP 400's tubular chassis, the second LP 400 made, and a 5000 Quattrovalvole.

Lambo's Polo Storico division used a mix used components, genuine Countach spare parts, and newly fabricated pieces to create the new Countach LP 500. The builders even worked with Pirelli to get modern replicas of the original Cinturato CN12 tires.

Lamborghini hasn't identified the new LP 500's buyer or disclosed the price of the car. With three years of work going into the vehicle's construction, the number is sure to be astronomical.

Lambo also celebrated the Countach's 50th anniversary this year by debuting the Countach LPI 800-4. This one has a modernized look and powertrain. The 6.5-liter naturally aspirated engine makes 769 horsepower (573 kilowatts) plus an electric motor offering 34 hp (25 kW) for a total of 803 hp (599 kW). After the debut, the company quickly sold the 112-unit production run.