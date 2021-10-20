We are on the cusp of finally getting full information on the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06. The official debut is October 26, and we've already seen one version of the car's exterior. Now, a new teaser video confirms a Z06 convertible is in the mix, which should be the best way to hear its engine revving all the way to 8,500 rpm. Or maybe 8,600?

We know the flat-plane crankshaft V8 – which should be a 5.5-liter mill – will at least max out at 8,500 revs. The above teaser video gives us a glimpse of the digital tachometer that reaches all the way to 9,000 rpm, though the red section seems to start at 8,500. We cast some doubt because Chevrolet's announcement for the teaser makes a curious reference to being released "about 8,600 minutes before the full worldwide feature film," which will also premiere at the Z06 reveal. It's an oddly specific way to reference time, so don't be surprised if the official redline is indeed 8,600 rpm.

Gallery: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Teaser Screenshots

3 Photos

In addition to flashing the tachometer, the teaser clip also confirms a Z06 convertible. A brief glimpse shows a similar design to the Stingray, though shadows obscure other design elements that might differ between the base 'Vette and the Z06 droptops. It's unclear at this point if the convertible will be offered with upgraded Z06 performance packages that we know will be offered.

As for this feature film, it's a 30-minute video called Putting the World on Notice. Aside from plenty of Z06 content, it will feature interviews with engineers, designers, and celebrity appearances in the form of NBA supercar Devin Booker and prominent C8 Corvette YouTuber Emelia Hartford. A panel discussion with more Corvette folks will follow the video.

It all happens on Tuesday, October 26 starting at 12:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time. You can catch the big Z06 reveal right here at Motor1.com.