A new Land Rover Range Rover will debut next Tuesday, October 26. The large luxury SUV is a bit old by industry standards, though the automaker will give the popular model a complete makeover for the 2022 model year. However, before the cover comes off, Land Rover is continuing testing the model, including the plug-in hybrid variant, which was recently spotted lapping the Nurburgring.

The automaker is already teasing the new SUV, though you wouldn’t know it by looking at the test vehicle. It’s still completely covered in camouflage, though the front bumper coverings are a tad different, revealing a lower grille opening with horizontal bars. It looks indistinguishable from the non-hybrid variant, though the mandatory hybrid stickers and charging port give away its powertrain. The SUV will ride on the brand’s new MLA platform, eventually underpinning several Land Rover models.

Gallery: Land Rover Range Rover Plug-In Hybrid Spy Photos

24 Photos

The Land Rover’s new but familiar appearance will also translate into a familiar powertrain under the hood. The next-gen Range Rover plug-in hybrid is expected to continue using the current setup, which means pairing an Ingenium 2.0-liter four-cylinder to an electric motor. The current SUV has a 143-horsepower (106-kilowatt) electric motor and a 17.1-kilowatt-hour battery. There are rumors of a dual-motor PHEV in development as well, which would greatly improve its off-road performance.

So far, Land Rover has teased the car’s blurry profile and a sliver of the front badge and grille. The new Land Rover looks like an evolution of the current SUV’s design, though more significant changes are expected inside the vehicle, where there’ll be a large tech upgrade and more screens. Other Range Rover variants will include the mild-hybrid variant and the range-topping 500-hp (372-kW) one. An all-electric version is also expected, but that won’t debut until later. Land Rover will reveal the new Range Rover on October 26.