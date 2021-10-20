The BMW M4 CSL is now deep into its development and continues to complete lap after lap of testing around the Nürburgring. These spy shots offer some great angles of the upcoming, track-focused coupe.

If you're not a fan of the regular M4's big nostrils, then you might like the CSL even less. Not only are the big openings still there, but the designers add Y-shaped elements inside the grille. The front fascia has a similar design to the standard model, but this vehicle gains a splitter that protrudes from the front.

Gallery: BMW M4 CSL Spy Shots

27 Photos

Our spies note that the camouflage on the rear portion of the side window could hint at the CSL losing its back seat. Removing the piece would be an easy way to reduce the vehicle's weight. Given the tight confines back there, it's hard to fit passengers in those spots anyway.

Around the back, the CSL gains a prominent spoiler on the tip of the trunk lid. Looking at the camouflage, it appears that the taillights might be slightly different than on the standard M4 because the lower edge appears flatter here. The quad tailpipes carry over.

The CSL reportedly still uses the 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six engine from the M3 and M4 family. However, this application allegedly has 540 horsepower (403 kilowatts), rather than the 503 hp (375 kW) from the Competition model.

Also, the CSL might be rear-wheel drive only. Doing this would shed weight in comparison to using the xDrive all-wheel-drive system. There are also rumors of only an automatic gearbox being available, which might annoy some purists.

The current info points to the M4 CSL going into production in July 2022. However, BMW generally reveals vehicles months before assembly begins. With that in mind, we're expecting a premiere in the first quarter of 2022.