Just two days ago, we crowned the Ford Mustang Mach-E as the best electric vehicle in the 2021 Motor1.com’s Star Awards. The Blue oval’s electric crossover stands out from the competition with its practicality, efficiency, and very good value for money. The latter could see another boost in the coming months as production of the Mach-E has just started in China.

Ford has just rolled off the first assembled example of the Mustang Mach-E from its Changan Ford manufacturing plant in Chongqing. The automaker expects to start deliveries of locally built crossovers to its Chinese customers by the end of the year. Ford will sell the Mach-E through its constantly evolving network of electric vehicle city stores around the country, which should grow to 100 stores within five years.

Customers in China can now finally put a deposit for either the Mustang Mach-E RWD (long-range), RWD Premium (long-range), RWD (standard range), and GT First Edition. Those who manage to sign the documents before the end of the year will get benefits in the form of extended vehicle and battery warranty, roadside assistance, new retail finance and replacement plan, and referral bonus. Those who pay extra for the range-topping GT First Edition will also get a limited-edition, custom-made exclusive premium gift package.

Measured by the CLTC (China light-duty vehicle test cycle), the Mustang Mach-E RWD can travel up to 619 kilometers per single charge of the batteries. On the Chinese market, the more powerful GT model offers a peak output of 481 horsepower (359 kilowatts) and 634 pound-feet (680 Newton-meters) of torque. The claimed 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration time is 3.65 seconds.

Just earlier this month, we tested the Mustang Mach-E GT, and our Senior Editor Brett Evans found muscle car traces behind the wheel of the sporty EV crossover. It offers “explosive acceleration, a spacious interior, long-distance legs, and a hint of understeer that goes away with some heavy throttle.”