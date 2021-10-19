Hot Wheels apparently wants to move upmarket because hot on the heels of its $120 Cadillac Seville model car with Gucci branding the toymaker is now collaborating with the watch brand IWC Schaffhausen. The IWC x Hot Wheels Racing Works collector’s set retails for an eye-watering price of $10,000. The total production is just 50 units.
The car included in the set is a model of a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing that belongs to Austrian racing driver Laura Kraihamer. Her IWC-sponsored car is a two-tone mix of black and silver. The toy version's doors open to expose the bucket seats, roll cage, and red sill trim. The machine sits on a numbered display stand. To complete the presentation, the vehicle comes in a metal toolbox.
The watch is IWC's Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition. The mechanical timepiece runs at 28,800 vibrations per hour and has a 46-hour power reserve. It has chronograph functions for the hours, minutes, seconds for timing long-term events. There's also a day and date display.
The watch has a grade 5 titanium case, and there's an engraving of the Hot Wheels flame logo on the 9 o'clock edge. The face has a checkered-flat pattern. The numerals are white, and the hands are white with black edges. It measures 43 millimeters wide and 14.9 millimeters long. The strap is a textile material with a black-and-silver two-tone pattern.
Bonhams is selling the first IWC x Hot Wheels Racing Works collector’s set at auction. The current bidding is at £14,000, and the sale ends on October 22. The winner also gets a virtual tour of the IWC Manufacture center and signed gloves from Laura Kraihamer.
All of the proceeds from the auction go to the Two Bit Circus Foundation. The non-profit organization works to inspire entrepreneurship in children, encourage young inventors, and promote environmental stewardship
