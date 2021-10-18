Getting paid to do what you love is a gift – something many people don't get to do. Even rarer are people getting paid to do something as mundane and passive as watching TV, but if you're in the UK, that's the exact proposition being made by USwitch.com. The company is running a competition for the chance to earn 1,000 POUNDS (about $1,400 at current exchange rates) to watch 30 seasons of Top Gear.

The contest comes from USwitch.com, a UK company that helps customers compare prices on a range of services and products. Details about the contest are pretty straightforward – apply on the website's form (linked below) and wait to see if you won. The contest's goal is to help USwitch dig deeper into the show to determine which car brand has been featured the most throughout the show's run. Is it Mercedes? Ford? All 236 episodes are available on the BBC iPlayer.

The prize includes exclusive Top Gear merchandise, too. It's also not a marathon binge session, as the winner will have a three-month period to watch all 30 seasons, which equates to 10 seasons a month, or 2.6 episodes a day. That doesn't seem too grueling, and you get to watch hours of Top Gear fun and shenanigans. The winner will be tasked with keeping count of the cars featured in each episode. The terms and conditions note that the winner may be required to participate in publicity, too, which may include having their photo and name published in the media.

The contest is open to UK residents 18 years and over. The contest opened today, Monday, October 18, and runs through Thursday, November 18. A winner will be drawn on Friday, November 22, 2021. There are more challenging ways to earn some quick cash, though you should be a hardcore car enthusiast if you're going to subject yourself to hours of British motoring fun.