It has been a few months since we've seen the next-gen Genesis G90 testing, but the big sedan has returned to the Nürburgring. Our spies were able to get a great look at the vehicle, including a glimpse into the cabin.

On the outside, this G90 appears to be wearing the same camouflage as some earlier examples. The design highlights include a diamond-shaped grille that dominates the front end. The lower fascia has a single, wide inlet with a pair of driving lights in it. The headlights are the double-strip layout that's familiar from other Genesis models. The hood is a large, clamshell unit.

Gallery: Genesis G90 Spy Shots

24 Photos

The side perspective highlights the vehicle's large footprint. This is quite a big sedan, and it looks like there's plenty of room for occupants in the rear to stretch out. The trunk looks quite large enough to fit lots of luggage or several golf bags, too.

The glimpse of the interior shows the G90 getting quite a bit of tech. There's a digital instrument cluster that also appears to show if the vehicle's sensors detect anything. A graphic on it shows the sedan driving into a mountainous horizon.

There's a landscape-oriented screen on top of the center stack. The display doesn't look as big as what competitors are installing in their luxury vehicles. Below the infotainment, there's a wide vent.

The HVAC system gets its own separate screen. There are physical buttons on top of the bezel. A rocker switch for changing the temperature visible on the right side. There's probably one on the other side, too, but there's a tablet blocking us from seeing it.

Power allegedly comes from the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 in the GV80. In the crossover, it makes 375 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and 391 pound-feet (530 Newton-meters) of torque. An electric version reportedly comes later

We originally expected to see the new G90 debut before the end of 2021 and for it go on sale for the 2022 model year. Genesis is sticking with the current vehicle for 2022, though. Look for the next-gen version to be on sale for the 2023 model year.