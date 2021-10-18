Reggio Emilia (Italy) 18th October 2021 - Canossa Events, part of Motorsport Network, LLC, and GPS Classic announced the creation of Canossa Racing, a joint venture focused on organizing circuit activities for drivers and classic car enthusiasts. Canossa Racing will combine the expertise and broad network of Canossa Events with GPS Classic’s in-depth knowledge of classic car races.

Under the new joint venture, Canossa Racing has also acquired the Alfa Revival Cup, the well-known Italian racing series dedicated to all Alfa Romeo GT and Tourism cars built from 1947 through 1981 and sanctioned by the Automobile Club of Italy (ACI).

The creation of Canossa Racing will complement the many sports and classic car events organized by Canossa Events, allowing them to further expand their unique event offering for drivers, car collectors, and enthusiasts and creating new synergies across Motorsport Network’s Driven Lifestyle division.

Luigi Orlandini, Chairman and CEO at Canossa Events said: “I am delighted to announce this new Joint venture – Canossa Racing, another exciting step towards our continued growth strategy. Together, we will create new opportunities for all those who like to spend their time on a racetrack, and the Alfa Revival Cup acquisition is a perfect example of an amazing racing series, dedicated to all “Alfisti” who are eager to relive new emotions onboard an authentic Alfa Romeo.”

Tommaso Gelmini, Founder and CEO at GPS Classic said: “I’m thrilled to partner with Canossa Events, a global industry leader of events and experiences in the motorsport and automotive space, to create Canossa Racing. For more than 15 years, GPS Classic has been organizing events for vintage race cars and this is an ideal opportunity to share our expertise with the Canossa team. This new joint venture, as well as the acquisition of the Alfa Revival Cup, delivers a fantastic opportunity to further develop the race series across a wider and more international audience."