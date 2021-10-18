The Maserati Grecale won't debut on November 16 in Milan as originally planned. Instead, the Italian brand's smaller crossover won't have a premiere until spring 2022. The global semiconductor shortage is causing the delay, like for so many vehicles.

Maserati says that the Grecale has "ground-breaking" tech for its connectivity and human-machine interface. However, this obviously requires microchips, and they aren't available right now.

Gallery: Maserati Grecale Trofeo Spy Photos

32 Photos

Whenever it arrives, the Grecale takes a spot below the Levante in the Maserati lineup. Spy shots and official teasers show it in a blue wrap that provides a fairly good idea about the design. There's a sporty front end with large openings in the grille and a downward sloping hood. The headlights are fairly tiny and sit on top of the corners of the nose.

The rest of the vehicle has a more rounded shape, particularly the rear hatch. Inside, there's a fairly small infotainment screen (at least by modern standards) on the center console. The brand's trademark analog clock is above it. The steering wheel gets large paddle shifters.

The exact powertrains for the Grecale are still a mystery. Maserati's product plan confirms a fully electric option being available at some point in the model's life. A rumor suggests the possibility of a 2.0-liter mild-hybrid powertrain being the base engine.

A performance-focused Trofeo variant already has confirmation from the company. We're expecting this one to have the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 from the Maserati MC20 where it makes 621 horsepower (463 kilowatt) in that application. The sporty model also gets different brakes and a revised wheel-and-tire package.

The delayed launch of the standard Grecale until next spring probably means we have to wait longer to see the Trofeo's debut. Automakers tend to stagger the release of different models both for production reasons and to maintain consumer interest in a product.