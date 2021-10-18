Honda unveiled the 11th generation of its most popular nameplate in April this year. The new Civic debuted with a slightly refreshed design, bringing improvements mostly in the tech department. The next logical step in the new Civic’s evolution is the introduction of the warmer Si version, and the Japanese manufacturer has just released a new teaser image of it.

The single teaser photo published today brings very important information, though. The new Civic Si will debut tomorrow when we will know everything about the more potent model. This new image shows the rear end of the car with a red Si badge, darkened taillights, and an oval exhaust pipe integrated into the lower bumper diffuser. Above the chrome pipe, there’s a gloss black decorative strip.

So far, it is unknown whether the new Civic Si will employ a new combustion engine, though it’s probably a safe bet to assume the previous-gen model’s 1.5-liter turbo inline-four unit will carry over. However, we can expect at least a small boost in the output over the 205 horsepower (153 kilowatts) and 192 pound-feet (260 Newton-meters) of torque of the outgoing Civic Si.

We do know for sure, however, that the new Civic Si will be offered only as a sedan with a manual gearbox. Honda’s decision means you’ll be able to get both the Civic Hatchback and the Civic Sedan in a three-pedal configuration with the former being available in non-Si form with a turbo engine mated to a manual. As a side note, the Civic Type R will be also manual-only.

When it goes on sale later this year, the new Civic Si will fill the gap between the regular models and the upcoming CTR. According to information leaked earlier this year, the 2022 Civic Si should be at the brand’s dealers towards the end of this month. We’ll have the full scope on the warmer model tomorrow, so visit Motor1.com in about 24 hours from now to read everything you want to know about the 2022 Civic Si.