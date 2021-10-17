We're used to seeing rankings done by J.D. Power yearly, particularly with its Initial Quality Study that finds out which new cars have the least problems in the first few months of ownership.

This time around, let's look at the rankings when it comes to seat quality and satisfaction of car buyers in the US. In the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study, the company surveyed 110,827 buyers and lessees of new 2021 model-year vehicles after 90 days of ownership, fielded from February through July 2021.

As usual, seat quality was measured via the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100). The lower the number, the better the quality.

That said, the Hyundai Elantra ranks highest in the Mass Market Compact Car category with only 5.7 points, while the Honda Civic and Volkswagen Golf complete the second and third spots in the same category.

Meanwhile, the Honda Clarity ranks the best in the Mass Market Midsize/Large Car category with 5.3 points, with the Dodge Charger and Nissan Maxima not far behind.

The Nissan Rogue leads the Mass Market Compact SUV, followed by the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Honda CR-V. Of note, the Nissan Rogue has the lowest PP100 among mass-market nameplates at 4.2 points, even besting premium car brands in this year's study.

On the other hand, the Chevrolet Blazer, Hyundai Palisade, and Nissan Murano were hailed as the best in the Mass Market Midsize/Large SUV category.

In the Mass Market Truck/Van segment, the Ram 1500 leads the pack, while America's incumbent best-seller, the Ford F-150, follows closely behind with that GMC Sierra also at a close third.

Among premium brands, the Porsche 718 leads the Car segment while the Lexus UX leads the SUV segment. The Lexus RC and Genesis G90 complete the list of Premium Cars while the Lexus LX and BMW X4 are the top three of the Premium SUVs category.