We've recently seen the 2022 Ford Bronco price hike, now it's time for the pricing changes of another off-roader, albeit a pickup, coming from another American automaker, Jeep.

According to the brand's latest order guide obtained by CarsDirect, the Jeep Gladiator will be facing a $2,020 price increase on most trims. However, the pricing website also discovered that it's for a good reason and it has something to do with the standard equipment that will come with the rugged pickup truck.

Let's start with the base pricing first. According to the order guide, the 2022 Gladiator Sport will be priced at $36,910 (includes $1,595 destination charge), showing a $355 increase from its 2021 pricing of $36,555. That 2022 pricing is for the stick-shift equipped version; going for the 8-speed automatic will shoot the price up to $38,910.

While the base increase seems normal, the other trim levels will have price hikes of $2,020. That's for the Overland, Mojave, and Rubicon, but CarsDirect discovered that for the 2022 model year, the 8.4-inch Uconnect 4C navigation system will be standard with the aforementioned trims.

Of note, the 8.4-inch Uconnect 4C navigation system is part of the Premium Audio Group package, priced at $1,995. The standard system is a 7-inch touchscreen display with Uconnect 4, already integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Whether that's good or bad news, that's entirely up to the buyer. If they want a bigger and more functional infotainment system, the price increase for the Overland, Mojave, and Rubicon will equate to just $25.

However, this means those who don't care much for an advanced entertainment system will be forced to pay more, which isn’t ideal.