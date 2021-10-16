For the 2022 model year, the Ford Bronco Sport will be getting a price hike, reportedly up to $1,115 for the more expensive trims. As for its bigger brother, we've known for a while that the Ford Bronco will also be getting a price increase for its second year in production. However, we have no idea about the exact figures – until today.

The configurator for the 2022 Ford Bronco is now up on the automaker's customer-facing website, and it reveals the exact price changes. More importantly, it also confirms that buyers can order the Sasquatch package with the 7-speed manual transmission as we reported last week.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Bronco From Configurator

5 Photos

Now, for the Ford Bronco price changes. The base two-door 2022 Bronco will get the highest price hike at $800, from $28,500 to $29,300. The other trim level to get the same amount of price increase would be the two-door Bronco Wildtrak, which increases from $46,980 to $47,780. Meanwhile, other two-door trim levels get a $400 increase from their 2021 prices.

As for the four-door models, the price hike is almost uniform at $250, with the exception of the four-door Bronco Wildtrak, which will retain its 2021 pricing at $49,475.

Of note, all the prices mentioned here don't include the applicable destination charge, which is valued at $1,495.

Apart from the availability of stick shift in the four-cylinder engine-equipped Sasquatch package, there are other changes for the 2022 model year. These include the addition of Hot Pepper Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat and Eruption Green Metallic to the exterior color palette, while Antimatter Blue, Lightning Blue Metallic, and Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat are removed.

But of course, the question now is whether the Blue Oval will be able to fulfill the orders for its popular SUV, considering the numerous production delays.