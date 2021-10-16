We've seen Porsche create something other than cars before under the name Porsche Design. We've seen the brand make sneaker or even fancy laptops with carbon fiber cover, but this latest venture is probably the German brand's biggest project yet outside of making cars.

Deutsche Hospitality and the Porsche Design Group are joining forces to present the Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels brand. The new hotel brand plans to build high-end hotels in major cities around the world, boasting a new hotel concept in the luxury lifestyle segment.

Of note, this is unlike the Porsche Design Tower erected in Miami. The luxury residential skyscraper was designed by Sieger Suarez Architects and only branded by Porsche Design.

This time around, it looks like a full collaboration between Steigenberger and Porsche Design that aims to "bring together design, technology, and lifestyle at the very highest level." Steigenberger boasts a history stretching back for more than 90 years.

That said, the Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels brand wants to employ a unique brand experience, which comes from the design philosophy of the Porsche Design lifestyle brand, to be seen on the exterior and interior of the hotels, while Steigenberger will bring its deep experience and touted excellence onto the table.

Porsche said that investor interest in Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels is "considerable," so the first plan is to make up to 15 hotels in major cities around the world, including London, Singapore, Dubai, and Shanghai, some at the world’s most breath-taking locations, the release said.

The Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels will offer at least 150 rooms, suites, and penthouses. Restaurants and bar concepts are also on offer, as well as exclusive Meet&Greet Cubes, a health and beauty facility, and a gym with a massive floor area.