The truth is out there – the Mazda MX-30 is disappointing in terms of vehicle range. With only a total distance of 100 miles covered in one charge, the MX-30 has the lowest range of any 2022 all-electric model for sale in the US.

However, what the MX-30 lacks in driving juice might be made up for with its acquisition value. According to the pricing website CarsDirect, the MX-30 is now the cheapest Mazda to lease. And that's even before tax credits and clean energy rebates.

CarsDirect learned that the MX-30's lease deal for the 2022 model year is $279 a month for 36 months with $2,999 due at signing. This equates to an effective monthly cost of $362, which trumps the $366 effective monthly cost of the Mazda CX-30.

The offer will end on November 1, CarsDirect said, and is exclusively offered in California wherein the all-electric Mazda will be initially offered until next year.

Moreover, these numbers don't include $7,500 worth of Federal EV tax credits, as well as the $2,000 Clean Vehicle Rebate (CVRP) and $1,500 Clean Fuel Reward – both available in the Golden State.

Pricing, of course, plays a huge role in driving the MX-30's value. While the small crossover EV's base price is $33,470 (plus a $1,175 destination fee), the mentioned rebates above could bring down the price to as little as $23,645, with destination charges.

Whether it's cheaper to lease or buy the MX-30 remains in question. It isn't clear whether Mazda will pass along the full $7,500 federal tax credit to people who are leasing the MX-30.