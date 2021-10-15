The Bugatti Chiron is one of the fastest production cars in the world. The Chiron Super Sport 300+ reached 304.774 miles per hour (490.484 kilometers per hour) in 2019, and it feels perfectly bred for the German Autobahn. The road’s unrestricted sections allow cars to hit unfathomable speeds, though one needs an open road to do, which the lesser Chiron Super Sport was not afforded when Carwow took the hypercar to the famous highway.

Thick traffic and suspicious-looking Renaults kept the Bugatti from reaching its top speed, which is 273 mph (440 kph) in the regular Super Sport. The bespoke automaker claims the hypercar is “effortless and safe to control” at those speeds, but Carwow host Mat Watson never got near the car’s top speed. The best he could do was 212 mph (341 kph), which is still shockingly impressive. Watson claimed that the Chiron would have no trouble reaching its top speed on the road at night when there’d be less traffic.

Gallery: 2021 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport

40 Photos

The Chiron Super Sport certainly has the specs to reach it, packing a quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine that produces 1,577 horsepower (1,159 kilowatts) and 1,600 Newton-meters (1,180 pound-feet) of torque. The hypercar hits 124 mph (200 kph) in 5.8 seconds and 184 mph (300 kph) in just 12.1 seconds, which is how long it takes other supercars to complete the quarter-mile. The engine pairs with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Bugatti also pairs the potent powertrain with a robust brain system that can quickly scrub speed.

Taking the €3.2-million ($3.7 million, at current exchange rates) hypercar on the open road with other drivers at those speeds seems like a good situation for a heart attack, though it is nice to see hypercars actually being driven on the road. The lucky owners will likely keep these hypercars close to home.