Land Rover expands the 2023 Discovery lineup with the introduction of the range-topping Metropolitan Edition. Prices for it start at $75,300 (plus a $1,350 destination fee).

The Metropolitan Editon uses the R-Dynamic HSE trim level as a starting point. It adds Bright Atlas touches to the grille and Discovery badge. The lower bumper inserts are Hakuba Silver. It rides on 22-inch wheels with a diamond-turned finish with Gloss Grey details. The brake calipers are black.

Gallery: 2023 Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition

12 Photos

Inside, there's Titanium Mesh trim. The cabin comes standard with the head-up display, heated steering wheel, front cooler compartment, and four-zone climate control. The third-row seat is heated and has power adjustments.

The only engine option is the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology that makes 355 horsepower (265 kW) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. It runs through an eight-speed automatic. It can tow up to 8,200 pounds (3,719 kilograms).

Land Rover also has slight updates for the rest of the 2023 Discovery lineup. Wireless device charging, heated front seats, adaptive cruise control, a Meridian stereo, and three-zone climate control are now standard. Plus, the R-Dynamic trim gets a standard gloss black roof.

Prices for the 2023 Discovery are going up, though. The base model now starts at $56,600 before destination. For comparison, the 2022 version of the entry-level version was $53,900.

The Discovery received a refresh for the 2021 model year. The styling remained largely the same, but there wer some other big changes. The updates included a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 296 hp (221 kW) as the base engine. The mild-hybrid, turbo inline-six also joined the range.

Land Rover also added its Pivi Pro infotainment system with an 11.4-inch screen and an optional 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The tech also supports over-the-air software updates for future improvements.