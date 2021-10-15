The company Rossmönster is branching out from building overlanding vans to creating the new Baja truck-based camper. Inside, there's an attractive, modern design that's stylish but still appears very functional.

Rossmönster can build the Baja from a Ford F-150, F-250, Ram 2500, Chevrolet Silverado 2500, or GMC Sierra 2500. The company's images show it on a Ford Superduty. The goal is to create a rig with all the off-road capability of a truck but still offer a compact, yet usable living space where the cargo bed would usually be.

The Baja features a custom, composite exterior shell with a pop-up roof to add some extra space when stopped. It attaches to an aluminum frame. At the back, there's a fold-down door with integrated steps. An awning on the side provides some shade. The rig rides on a rear air suspension.

Rossmönster offers two interior layouts that can sleep four people. There's also a version that crams a shower into the cabin, but can only let two folks sleep inside.

The interior design is particularly attractive. The company's photos show it with either dark wood and deep brown leather or white walls and lighter timber.

The amenities include a kitchen with a fridge/freezer combo, induction cooktop, and a sink. There are 30 gallons of fresh water storage. Occupants sleep in a queen bed that's over the truck cab. A solar array on the roof, lithium batteries, and a 3,000-watt inverter provide the power to keep the lights on.

Prices for the Baja start at $175,000. Although, the amount is going to change, depending on the buyer's desired customization and the truck model that's the starting point. Once a customer specifies the floorplan and any upgrades. Rossmönster then assigns a build date, and the actual construction only takes around three weeks.