Acura unveiled its facelifted 2022 RDX in September 2021. The crossover gained minor updates to the exterior and interior while offering a bit more in terms of standard equipment. The changes do come at a price, but it's only a modest increase from the prior model year.

Pricing for the 2022 RDX starts at $39,300 for a front-wheel-drive model. That's an increase of $900 compared to 2021, but a $1,045 destination charge officially pushes the entry-level RDX over the $40,000 barrier to $40,345. If you want all-wheel drive, pricing starts at $42,545 with destination fees included.

Acura RDX
Those starting figures will get you an RDX finished in silver with a black interior and silver 19-inch wheels, and if that sounds oddly specific, that's because it's the only RDX configuration you can get for the base MSRP. Any other color combination is at least an extra $500, so while the base price is technically under $40,000 before destination for front-wheel-drive versions, it's highly unlikely you'll ever find one.

The base price gets you a 10.2-inch touchscreen with an infotainment system that now offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The entry-level RDX also includes AcuraWatch driver-assist and safety systems that include lane-keep assist and automatic emergency braking, among others. Leatherette trimmed seats, a nine-speaker sound system, and Acura's Active Sound control are standard-issue as well. Regardless of the trim level, all RDX buyers get the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder generating 272 horsepower (203 kilowatts) connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

On the other end of the price spectrum is the range-topping RDX PMC edition, though you're as unlikely to see it on the road as a base model RDX. That's because Acura will only build 200 of the $53,300 ($55,295 after destination) PMC versions, painted in the same Long Beach Blue worn by the NSX. Realistically, most RDX buyers will probably land between $45,000 and $50,000 with an all-wheel-drive model equipped with at least the Technology Package. Here's a breakdown of 2022 RDX pricing including trims and packages.

Model Drivetrain Base MSRP MSRP W/ Destination
RDX FWD $39,300 $40,345
RDX / Technology Pkg FWD $41,950 $42,995
RDX A-Spec / Technology Pkg FWD $44,950 $45,995
RDX SH-AWD $41,500 $42,545
RDX / Technology Pkg SH-AWD $44,150 $45,195
RDX A-Spec / Technology Pkg SH-AWD $47,150 $48,195
RDX / Advance Pkg SH-AWD $49,300 $50,345
RDX A-Spec / Advance Pkg SH-AWD $51,300 $52,345
RDX PMC Edition SH-AWD $53,300 $55,295

The 2022 Acura RDX should reach dealerships in November.

Source: Acura

Christopher Smith
By: Christopher Smith
