Maserati is introducing changes for its model lineup for the 2022 model year. New trim levels and special edition models will be available for the brand’s two core models, the Levante and Ghibli, with the latter also getting a price hike. It’s significant at a glance, though there are important additions to the standard equipment that make a huge difference.

CarsDirect obtained data derived from the brand's order guide, which reveals the 2022 Ghibli will have a starting price of $76,200 excluding destination versus $72,190 for the 2021 model year. The easiest explanation for that price jump is the fact that Maserati has decided to drop the very base Ghibli for the new year and replace it with a trim level called the Ghibli GT.

A Maserati spokesman confirmed to the publication the new base grade will be equipped with a 3.0-liter V6 engine with 345 horsepower for a 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) acceleration in just 5.5 seconds. The standard equipment will include black brake calipers, a wide family of driver assistance systems, and wireless charging pad. The pricing for the more expensive models hasn’t been unveiled yet, though we don’t expect such huge changes in the upper part of the spectrum.

For the 2022 model year, the Ghibli will be sold in four trim levels, which the automaker calls styles. As a side note, during the first years on the market, the sporty sedan was offered in a total of 10 styles. For the new model year, these are reduced to just the GT, Modena, Modena Q4, and Trofeo. Several customization options will continue to be available, CarsDirect reports, potentially bringing the Ghibli GT’s price to approximately $82,000.

As a final note, just recently Maserati announced the Ghibli and Levante F Tributo Special Edition will be available in the United States and Canada. These two models will be sold in exclusive colors, Azzurro Tributo and Rosso Tributo, with prices starting at $98,890 for the Ghibli F Tributo and at $106,590 for the Levante F Tributo.

