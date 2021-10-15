The Mazda CX-3 is dead – well, at least in the US, along with Mazda6, as announced back in May. However, the small crossover still lives on in other parts of the world, particularly in Japan where it got a few updates and improvements. Most importantly, the CX-3 gets a new, super edgy version in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Called the "Super Edgy" (yes, that's the name), the special version has a number of design updates that make it stand out in the CX-3 lineup. More than the exterior, we're loving the cabin upgrades we're seeing in the gallery below.

Gallery: Mazda CX-3 Super Edgy

3 Photos

On the outside, the CX-3 Super Edgy comes with a two-tone body with the upper part painted black from the pillar. The lower part of the body is also finished in glossy black, including the set of wheels. Mazda aims to employ a "flowing and elegant dynamic feeling" with the added glossy black color.

There are four colors to choose from for the body, including the newly-added Platinum Quartz Metallic. Of note, the new paint color has been available for the CX-8 and Mazda2, at least in Japan.

Inside, Mazda uses a black theme but with prominent white inserts found on the dashboard, door trims, and the back of the front seats. The central part of the seat's backrest, the seating surface, and the air conditioner louver ring are decorated with copper accents, which, according to Mazda, "create elegance and sex appeal."

As a finale, the seats are also given artificial leather inserts with suede-like material to enhance the cabin experience, visually and haptically.

The Mazda CX-3 Super Edgy is priced from 2,491,500 yen ($21,800) to 3,212,000 yen ($28,200), depending on the drivetrain and powertrain options selected.