A little over a month ago, Chevrolet lifted the covers on its updated 2022 Silverado pickup truck. Now, GMC is poised to take the spotlight with the refreshed 2022 Sierra. And we don't have long to wait, because a new teaser image from GMC pegs October 21 as the truck's debut date.

The teaser photo doesn't just announce the truck's reveal date. We see the Sierra's updated face in the background, albeit in shadow. We lightened the image in hopes of catching a few more details, and while the bulk of the grille is still obscured, we can see plenty of changes to the lower fascia.

The chunky corner vents are gone, replaced with smaller vertical vents that sit at the far edges. The fascia itself trades rectangular shapes for sloping lines beneath the grille, mirroring the angle of the updated LED running lights that also dip lower. Expect all the black space behind the reserve it text to be grille – GM is still very much running with the bigger-is-better motif on its full-size trucks, despite Ford and Ram showing restraint in the half-ton segment.

As for the rest of the truck, the cab shouldn't change on the outside. Previous spy shots showed test vehicles without any camo on the doors, but some minor revisions will take place at the rear. We've seen rear bumpers with smaller corner cutouts, and updated taillights higher up. Inside, expect similar changes to those from the Chevrolet Silverado, notably with larger screens and a more upscale feel.

The fate of GM's Super Cruise feature is still unknown in this equation. It's supposed to be available on the new Sierra in 2022, but the option was temporarily cut from the Cadillac Escalade due to the global chip shortage. If the supply issues persist as many folks claim, the Sierra could lose the option as well.

The 2022 GMC Sierra debut is almost upon us. Keep an eye on Motor1.com for all you need to know about the newest full-size truck on the block.