It’s been two months since Acura announced that the Integra would return. Two teaser images have provided a good indication of the car’s exterior design – four doors, a swooping greenhouse, and a hatchback, with numerous clues pointing to the new Acura sharing its underpinnings with the 11th-generation Honda Civic Hatchback. New spy shots from IntegraForums.com have captured the sedan out testing while wearing a complete camouflage wrap.

The camo hides a familiar-looking machine, though it can’t hide Acura’s styling touches. The front end, partially revealed in a teaser, has the company’s shield grille sitting under a hood that looks a bit more pointed than the one on the Civic. The Integra has a unique front bumper and lower grille opening. However, it looks like the Integra shares a body crease along the bottom of the doors with the Civic, though this could be a trick of the coverings.

Gallery: Acura Integra Spy Photos

2 Photos

We’ve already seen a lot of the rear, which revealed its four-door design, its hatchback, and taillights, though the new spy photos give us a fuller, though a low-quality shot of the Integra’s real. They show the model wearing a unique rear bumper and license plate bracket. The company dropped another teaser today, providing our first look inside the Integra, which will come equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox. However, the teaser also showed off a center console that looks quite similar to the one in the Civic.

Acura said it would reveal the new Integra in the spring of next year, though if the company keeps at its current pace of teasers, it will leave the company with little to show. Powertrain details are still up in the air, though we expect it to share its engines with the Civic if the two are also sharing their underpinnings. We expect Acura to keep releasing teasers until the car’s debut, and we will likely learn a lot more about it, too.