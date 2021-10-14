The good news is that the 2022 Subaru WRX Sportwagon is here. The bad news is that at least for now the model is exclusive to Australia. This is unfortunate because it looks great and would have a little more utility than the sedan. The model goes on sale Down Under in the second quarter of 2022.

"The WRX Sportswagon offers Australians an additional version of this performance machine with enhanced practicality for everyday use," General Manager of Subaru Australia Blair Read said. "The WRX Sportswagon will be a model in its own right, with both the sedan and Sportswagon featuring unique specification tailored to their respective audiences."

Gallery: 2022 Subaru WRX Sportswagon

3 Photos

Aesthetically, the WRX Sportswagon is largely identical to the Subaru Levorg. The only differences are the lower fascia and the wheels.

Subaru didn't release any photos of the WRX Sportswagon's interior. Presumably, it would get the same sporty seats and trim as the sedan. The 11.6-inch infotainment screen is likely available, too. It has Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity. Customers can upgrade to an 11-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

The powertrain is identical to the WRX sedan. This gives it a 2.4-liter boxer four-cylinder making 271 horsepower (202 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (349 Newton-meters) of torque. The engine pairs to either a six-speed manual or the Subaru Performance Transmission CVT. Naturally, there's all-wheel drive.

There's no sign of the WRX Sportswagon coming to the US, or even markets outside of Australia at this point. It seems like there would be an audience for the machine in America, though. Plenty of folks might enjoy the extra cargo space in the back or just prefer the appearance of a hatchback, versus a sedan.

The 2022 WRX sedan will go on sale in early 2022. The company hasn't yet released pricing details for the new model.