In case you haven't heard, there's a new VW Jetta for the 2022 model year that made its US debut in August. It's a mid-cycle refresh but VW opted to give the compact sedan a new, slightly bigger 1.5-liter engine shared with the Taos.

That engine update proves to be beneficial, at least in terms of fuel efficiency, as EPA has released the official fuel economy ratings of the 2022 Jetta – and they're looking good from all angles. More importantly, even the more powerful Jetta GLI that uses the bigger 2.0-liter gets improved fuel efficiency.

According to the EPA, standard models equipped with six-speed manual transmission have fuel efficiency ratings of 29 mpg city, 43 mpg highway, and 34 mpg combined. S models equipped with the optional eight-speed automatic transmission have an EPA-estimated rating of 31 mpg city, 41 mpg highway, and 35 mpg combined. SE and SEL models equipped with the optional eight-speed automatic transmission have an EPA-estimated rating of 29 mpg city, 40 mpg highway, and 33 mpg combined.

In comparison, the stick shift-equipped 2021 Jetta has an EPA-estimated rating of 30 mpg city, 41 mpg highway, and 34 mpg combined, while those equipped with an AT are rated at 29 mpg city, 39 mpg highway, and 33 mpg combined.

For the Jetta GLI, the EPA rates the MT-equipped compact sedan at 26 mpg city, 37 mpg highway, and 30 mpg combined. Those with the optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission have an EPA-estimated rating of 26 mpg city, 36 mpg highway, and 30 mpg combined.

These numbers are slightly better than the 2021 ratings, which are at 24 mpg city, 33 mpg highway, and 28 mpg combined for the manual and at 24 mpg city, 35 mpg highway, and 28 mpg combined.

The EPA claimed that buyers of the 2022 Jetta can save as much as $1,500 in fuel over five years compared to the national average new vehicle, while those who choose the GLI can save as much as $500.

The 2022 VW Jetta and its athletic GLI version are both expected to reach dealers in the US during the final three months of the year.