Large motorhomes are certainly neat, but small campers with clever designs never fail to impress. When a touch of nostalgia is added to the equation, such offerings border on being irresistible. That's why we absolutely adore this small trailer from Ultimate Toys. Simply called the Ultimate Camper, it wraps an impressive kitchen, bathroom, and sleeping area into a deliciously retro shell.

At 15.3 feet long with a weight of 2,500 pounds, the aluminum-framed Ultimate Camper is an easy tow for even modest crossovers. It also looks fantastic in either Classic or Woody trim, rocking moon hubcaps with wide whitewall tires. Open the side door, however, and you step into a modern camper that is fully equipped and yes, that includes a complete bathroom. It's a wet bath design with a cassette toilet, custom sink, and a shower, nestled into a corner opposite the first kitchen. Wait ... the first kitchen?

Gallery: Ultimate Toys Camper

10 Photos

Ultimate Toys says the Ultimate Camper is the first clamshell rig in its class to include both a full interior kitchen and a second external kitchen at the back. Lift up a hatch and you'll find a gas grill with a sink, removable cooler, and a pass-through to the interior seating/dining area. Should weather not favor an outdoor meal, the interior kitchen at the front of the trailer includes a sink, a two-burner stove, an under-counter refrigerator, and a microwave.

The rest of the space is devoted to sitting and sleeping. Two large bench seats can seat five people for dining or relaxation. That area then converts to a queen-size bed for sleeping two adults, and it doesn't block off the kitchen or the bathroom. A 12,000-BTU heater keeps occupants warm in colder areas, and an air conditioner is also included for beating the heat. It has external hookups for both LP and electricity as well.

Ultimate Toys doesn't list pricing for the Ultimate Camper. It is part of the company's 2022 model lineup, joining the Ultimate Rover ProMaster camper we recently featured. Additional information is available at the source link below.