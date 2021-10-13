A low-pressure weather system across most of the European continent brought cooler-than-normal temperatures and high rainfall, putting more pressure on the energy markets and resulting in local floodings in some areas. Inevitably, this leads to more drivers underestimating the situation on the road with a recent study finding that approximately 74 percent of people would risk driving through floodwater. At one certain location in the United Kingdom, though, it seems that this percentage is close to 100.

A new video uploaded by the BENGREGERS channel on YouTube is getting viral, showing dozens of cars trying to pass the Rufford Mill ford in North Nottinghamshire. Just a few of the attempts are successful, coming mostly from delivery vans and buses. Nearly every single passenger car gets stuck in the water or ends up with a drowned engine. Honestly, there are some pretty painful moments to watch.

While researching the area, we discovered an article by the BBC from February last year. It explained that this is one of the top spots for most flood rescues in England. "For much of the year, the ford is just a couple of inches deep so it presents no problem whatsoever," Andrew Cox, general manager of a wedding venue near Rufford's ford, then told the publication. "But there's a lot of run-off from the surrounding countryside so the ford can go as deep as five feet and becomes impassable. Highways England put up signs warning people the road is closed but sometimes people choose to ignore them."

It appears that some drivers believe the higher the speed is when approaching the ford, the higher the chances of getting at the other side of the water are. In fact - and this video comes as proof - many of the cars suffer serious engine damage due to the high initial speed. There’s a pretty white BMW 3 Series wagon at the beginning of the video, for example, which had to be towed by a Mercedes-Benz X-Class. As if that wasn't enough, it seems that the poor Bimmer was towed with an engaged parking position on the transmission.