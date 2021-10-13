Toyota unveiled the Land Cruiser four months ago and we're now about to see how the LC300 looks with a tuxedo. Lexus is introducing the all-new LX, which, unlike its mainstream cousin, will be coming to the United States for the 2022 model year. The Japanese luxury marque has been awfully quiet about its new flagship SUV, but knowing everything there is to know about the Land Cruiser, it's not that difficult to figure out the LX's oily bits.

For starters, we strongly believe the fourth generation of Lexus' fullsize luxury SUV will also switch to the TNGA-F platform, which in the Land Cruiser's case, has shaved off a whopping 441 pounds (200 kilograms) of fat. The LX 600 badge is a bit intriguing as we're not expecting a 6.0-liter engine, but rather the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 rated at 409 horsepower (305 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque to mirror the equivalent Toyota.

In some markets, Lexus could decide to sell the revamped LX with the Land Cruiser's diesel, a twin-turbo 3.3-liter pushing out 305 hp (227 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm). Regardless of the powertrain, a ten-speed automatic transmission should be in charge of sending power to both axles. The body-on-frame premium SUV should have just about the same off-road prowess as the Land Cruiser, including a Torsen limited-slip differential for superior traction.

While the underpinnings will be largely the same, the interior will likely be the main separator as Lexus has certainly made the cabin more upscale with better materials and possibly some extra tech. With the outgoing model on sale since 2007, logic tells us the interior is going to be entirely new and fitted with the latest infotainment tech that should swallow many of the physical buttons.

As far as the exterior is concerned, chances are the side profile will be largely carried over from the Land Cruiser as only the front and rear fascias will be different. Lexus' corporate spindle grille should be as large as ever to lend the LX a dominating stance it rightfully deserves, while the solo teaser published by the company revealed the derrière with a wide LED strip.

Following its debut today, the 2022 Lexus LX is expected to go on sale in the United States early next year.