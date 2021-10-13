The 2022 Lexus NX made its global debut back in June with updated styling and four powertrain setups available. For those who have already bought theirs at this point, Modellista and TRD are both offering aftermarket upgrade options that not only enhance style but a bit on the performance side as well.

Modellista describes its offering as radiant and agile, pointing towards an "urban luxury" theme. The company's upgrade parts are all aesthetic, which include the front spoiler, side skirt, rear skirt, and backdoor aero plate.

Gallery: 2022 Lexus NX Modellista & TRD Parts

16 Photos

Modellista also offers a set of 20-inch aluminum wheels finished in chrome to match the added shiny parts mentioned above. The whole Modellista Advanced Luxury Package is priced at 261,800 yen ($2,300) and can go up to 294,800 yen ($2,600) if you opt for the painted version. You may also buy these parts individually.

On the other hand, the Lexus NX F Sport TRD parts focus on both style and performance. The former includes a front spoiler, aerodynamic side mirror cover, side skirt, rear diffuser, and muffler.

In terms of performance, TRD offers Yamaha's performance damper that improves steering and comfort, while a member brace set is available for better handling. Height is lowered by 24mm with the addition of the member brace set. You can complete the package by opting for the set of 20-inch forged aluminum wheels finished in Melanite Gun Metallic.

The aero package starts at 498,300 yen ($4,400), while the forged aluminum wheelset is priced at 616,000 yen ($5,400). The member brace and performance damper are both priced at 110,000 yen ($970) apiece.

Availability outside Japan isn't confirmed at this point, though you might want to check with your dealer if they can arrange something for you.