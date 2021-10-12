Camper vans are perfect for those looking to get away without drawing too much attention to themselves. However, the smaller vehicles restrict what features and amenities are available, though Ultimate Toys does its best to give customers the most possible. The company's latest is the Ultimate Rover, a camper van based on a Ram ProMaster, that crams in the features and amenities, like a full bathroom.

The bathroom is pushed to the back of the van, but it includes everything one needs without being too cramped. There's a sink with running water, a shower with a curtain, and a porcelain toilet. The 110-volt microwave and the induction stovetop are also located in the bathroom. The rear also houses a wardrobe with drawers and a retractable clothesline. There's a 25-gallon freshwater tank, a 25-gallons gray water tank, and a 15-gallon black water tank, and an electric hot water heater that keeps everything comfortable.

The interior is spacious, with two long sofas leading to the bathroom at the back. The sofas fold to form a fold-out bed for two. The living area also has a refrigerator and extra countertop space. The camper van has two TVs – one at the front and one flush-mounted in the bathroom door – and ample storage. The camper also feathers a power awning, a rear back-up camera system, tinted windows, and a cable TV input.

The Ultimate Rover is new for 2022 and should command a hefty price tag at well over six figures. It might not have everything one would want for an extended stay away from home, though there's no beating its relatively small size and packed set of standard features. There are compromises, though any camper van that small will have to make some, but Ultimate Toys makes sure it's luxurious, too, with high-quality materials and finish.